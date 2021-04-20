Vizianagaram: District admin gears up to face any emergency

Vizianagaram: District administration is preparing to face any emergency like situation and making necessary arrangements in view of rise in Covid cases.

On Monday, Collector M Hari Jawaharlal held a meeting with all the district-level officials and handed over responsibilities to every individual officer to oversee the vaccination programme.

T Venkateswara Rao, ZP CEO, has been given the responsibility to monitor Covid care centres.

K Jagannatha Rao, ED of SC Corporation, has been asked to monitor the functioning of Covid testing centres. J Venkata Rao, JC would oversee the functioning of Covid hospitals and Videh Khare, Sub-collector would inspect all testing centres and hospitals.

K Satyaprabhakar, executive engineer, would monitor oxygen supply. On the other side Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce has decided to close their shops after 6 pm from April 21 to April 30 to check the spread of the pandemic.

More than 2,500 shops and business establishments would be closed by 6 pm from Tuesday onwards.