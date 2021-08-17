Vizianagaram: Education is the most valuable asset for our next generations

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani inaugurated Raghumanda High School in Denkada mandal, which was renovated under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme, on Monday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government will change the entire education system by providing an utmost standards and facilities in government schools. She added that in first phase as many as 1,060 schools were developed in the district by spending Rs 278 crore.

At the same time, she launched the distribution of Vidya Kanuka school kits for 2.26 lakhs of students in the district.

Addressing the public on the occasion, Pushpasreevani said that the government is developing all the government schools on par with corporate schools to provide quality education for common people at free of cost.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the previous government ignored the education system and schools and added that the present YSRCP government is correcting those mistakes.

She said that nearly 6 lakh students from private, corporate schools have shifted to government schools in the state. She recalled that the Chief Minister always says the valuable assets and property that we can give to our next generations is education. Hence, the government is giving top priority for education.

She said that students of this generations are very lucky to enjoy their education in such a beautiful schools and she recalled that they used to sit on the dented floor and walked for two to three kilometres for lunch but now they are having nutritious food at schools.

The students will be encouraged in every aspect by developing the schools and by providing better opportunities. MLAs, MLCs and collector A Surya Kumari participated in the programme.

DEO G Nagamani explained the progress of the works under Nadu-Nedu scheme. The works in 990 schools were initiated in first phase against the target of 1060 schools and in second phase 884 schools would be developed.

This year 10,784 students have shifted to government schools from private schools. English lab and pure drinking water, toilets with running water and other facilities were provided in these schools, she added.