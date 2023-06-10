  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Electric auto expo opens

ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu testing electric vehicle in Vizianagaram on Friday
ZP Chairman Chinn Srinu says Union and State governments are encouraging electric vehicles to reduce pollution and save nature

Vizianagaram: ZP Chairman Chinn Srinu appealed to public and government staff to join hands and walk towards green energy. He said that fossil fuels are causing hazardous towards environment and it is our responsibility to protect our earth, water and soil for our next generations.

On Friday, he inaugurated electric auto-expo-cum-sales counter in ZP premises. Speaking on the occasion, he said that both Union and State governments are encouraging electric vehicles to reduce pollution and save nature. But, the number of charging stations should be increased to encourage electric vehicles and the Zilla Parishad premises will have an electric vehicles charging station for the convenience of the staff here.

He drove electric vehicles like cars, scooters and expressed satisfaction. MVK Raju, NEDCAP manger said that the State government is encouraging electric vehicles, which are good for environment and for health of human being.

The expenditure to operate these vehicles is very low when compared to vehicles run with petrol and diesel, he said.

