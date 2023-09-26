Vizianagaram: Focus on innovations in tech, students told

Vizianagaram: Vice-president of Centurion University Prof D N Rao told the students to concentrate on innovations in technology and try to invent new technologies and experiments which would make human life easier.



He addressed the students on Monday on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Hackathon and he assured to provide an investment of Rs one crore for new innovations and proposals.

He said the students who are interested to launch their startups in computer software and hardware but struggling for the investment can come up with their plans and proposals and the institute would support them by providing funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore and fulfill their dreams.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P K Mohanty said that the students should take part in such seminars and workshops to improve their skills and share knowledge with other students.

Registrar Dr K Pallavi, Director of SITAM College Dr M Sasibhushana and others participated in the programme. As many as 51 projects and experiments were displayed in the three-day seminar and 30 of them were selected for further level of competitions and the final winners would get patent rights on their inventions.