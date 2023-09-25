Vizianagaram: Free medical camp conducted

Vizianagaram: District immunisation officer of Parvathipuram Manyam district T Jaganmohan Rao organised a medical camp at the hill top remote area and distributed essential commodities and blankets and other groceries on the occasion of his son Yuvan’s birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that it is my regular practice to conduct medical camp and distribute essentials to needy.

He visited Sankesu village of Komarada mandal and interacted with locals, explained the importance of vaccination to prevent several diseases.

He advised locals to maintain their surroundings clean for good health and drink boiled water. He advised locals to send their children to schools instead of work place for their better future.

K Raghavendra Rao, P Ramesh Babu, K Jayagowd and other medical and health staff participated in the programme.