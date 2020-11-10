Vizianagaram: Government schools will be made on par with corporate schools

Vizianagaram: The objective of implementation of Naadu-Nedu in government schools is to develop the institutions on par with corporate schools and provide quality education to poor and downtrodden children, said Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary in the Chief minister's office.

"We are spending huge funds to develop these schools," he said. On Monday, Praveen Prakash took part in a whirlwind tour of Vizianagaram district. He visited Marupalli High School in Gajapathinagaram constituency, interacted with teachers and inquired about the development works. He said all facilities will be provided at government schools to provide quality education to pupils.

Proper toilets, playgrounds and improved classrooms would be ensured. Praveen Prakash spoke to parents committees and explained how the government is giving importance to education and asked them if they received Jagananna Vidya Kanuka comprising a books bag, shoes and others.

Later, he made a surprise visit to the secretariat at Marupalli village and instructed the staff to reside in the village itself to provider better services to the local people. He also visited the Primary Health Centre. During his tour, Praveen Prakash visited private schools and a private hospital to notice the difference between the government and private institutions. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and others accompanied him during the visit.