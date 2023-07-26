Live
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 26, 2023
Just In
Vizianagaram: Grand farewell given to NCC commanding officer
- Colonel Ajay Nautiyal, the commanding officer of 2-A girls NCC Battalion, who completed three years of service at Vizianagaram and transferred now to NCC battalion, IIT Roorkee, was given a grand farewell here on Tuesday.
Vizianagaram: Colonel Ajay Nautiyal, the commanding officer of 2-A girls NCC Battalion, who completed three years of service at Vizianagaram and transferred now to NCC battalion, IIT Roorkee, was given a grand farewell here on Tuesday. Colonel Ajay Nautiyal said that three years of his service in NCC at Vizianagaram made him learn many things about NCC, NCC cadets in particular and students in general. He explained in detail about the changes that were taking place in the NCC organisation and thanked all the staff members and NCC ANOs and managements of colleges for extending full support during his tenure.
Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director, SITAM recollected his association with Colonel Ajay Nautiyal and his encouragement to SITAM NCC cadet Anna Neha who participated in the Republic Day Parade in 2022 and also received the best cadet award at National Level from the Director General, NCC New Delhi.
Subedar Major Ramdut, Admin officer Major Shivali Srivasthava, Subedar Major B S .Bodelevand and others have attended the programme.