Vizianagaram: Grand farewell given to NCC commanding officer

Vizianagaram: Colonel Ajay Nautiyal, the commanding officer of 2-A girls NCC Battalion, who completed three years of service at Vizianagaram and transferred now to NCC battalion, IIT Roorkee, was given a grand farewell here on Tuesday. Colonel Ajay Nautiyal said that three years of his service in NCC at Vizianagaram made him learn many things about NCC, NCC cadets in particular and students in general. He explained in detail about the changes that were taking place in the NCC organisation and thanked all the staff members and NCC ANOs and managements of colleges for extending full support during his tenure.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Director, SITAM recollected his association with Colonel Ajay Nautiyal and his encouragement to SITAM NCC cadet Anna Neha who participated in the Republic Day Parade in 2022 and also received the best cadet award at National Level from the Director General, NCC New Delhi.

Subedar Major Ramdut, Admin officer Major Shivali Srivasthava, Subedar Major B S .Bodelevand and others have attended the programme.