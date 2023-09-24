Live
Just In
Vizianagaram: HR conclave organised at MVGR College
GB Isaac Patturaja, Head-HR, Sanmina Tech Services advised students to score maximum marks in every subject and proposed two formulas to the students.
Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering conducted a HR conclavefor third year students and the theme was “Dependability, Consistency, and Accountability: Traits required along with skills to succeed in today’s job market.”
GB Isaac Patturaja, Head-HR, Sanmina Tech Services advised students to score maximum marks in every subject and proposed two formulas to the students.
One is ASK–attitude, skills and knowledge and another one PIP–paper presentation, internship and industrial visit and project work.
He asked the students to spend at least 15 mins in a day for mapping themselves to the above two formulas to be succeeded in this competitive world. Charles Lenin, HR Professional Events Head, discussed on resume preparation and asked students to be very strong in technical skills.
Jitender Singh HR Manager, Campus Lead, AP&TS Cognizant advised students to concentrate more on basics, and learning concepts should be clear.
Students are asked not to be technology specific, try to be flexible enough to adapt to the industry needs.
This HR Conclave aimed on bringing together India’s influential thought leaders from various domains of the HR world to share their views on emerging trends that are shaping the future of Industry.
Prof P Sita Rama Raju, Director-MVGR, Prof R Ramesh, Principal-MVGR, Dr M Sunil Prakash, Dean T&P, Dr M VV Bhanu and others participated in the
programme.