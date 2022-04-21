Vizianagaram: ICRISAT to help farmers pick alternative crops

Vizianagaram: District administration, with the help of ICRISAT scientists, is going to motivate the farmers of the district to grow the crops which consume less water instead of paddy and others. District collector A Suryakumari spoke to ICRISAT agricultural scientists and asked them to visit the district to study the soil, weather conditions here. After the inspection, they would recommend the crops suitable and based on their recommendations, 25,000 acre of land would be covered with such crops.

The district administration has chalked out plans to promote alternative crops for paddy and sugarcane in view of water shortage, lack of remunerative prices and other issues. Officials want to grow alternative crops in 25,000 acre in the next kharif season.

As part of the drive, the collector held discussion with ICRISAT scientists on Wednesday during which she sought their technical assistance in selecting the crops based on soil conditions. In an online interaction with Dr Srinadh Dixit and N Rajesh of ICRISAT, Hyderabad, the collector explained that 95 per cent of 4.22 lakh farmers in the district were small and marginal farmers who have less than one acre land. She said that farmers were suffering losses every year due to low productivity and sub-standard produce adding that the district administration was promoting cultivation of millets.

Appreciating her approaching them for help in promotion alternative crops, the scientists assured to extend full cooperation to the district administration in this regard. They said they will send a team of scientists to study the conditions in the district and make suggestions on alternative crops. They also promised help in promoting ground water levels.

Collector Suryakumari said that the farmers should observe the market demand, land and soil conditions before sowing a crop. "Based on the conditions they should change their crop plans and get good results. We will take the support of agriculture scientists and will facilitate the farmers to meet the scientists and clear their doubts," she added.