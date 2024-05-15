Vizianagaram: Leaders, cadres busy assessing poll results

Vizianagaram: After conclusion of general elections, the leaders and cadre in the district are busy with estimating votes polled for them in every booth and calculating their strength. The activists of main parties were busy till midnight Monday until which polling went on.

Booth agents of every party and mandal and village level had been working for polling day and actively took part in the election process. They even sacrificed their family life and spent time and money, even postponing their personal works for the election.

A day after the election, the relaxed activists of parties started gathering at their party offices and discussing the trend of the polling community-wise and village-wise.

They are collecting information regarding the age groups men, women, farmers, educated, uneducated, working class and employees. The party cadres are also gathering information and started calculating how much votes they had got and how much possibility is there to win, what would be the majority.

They are also pondering what were the mistakes they had committed during the electioneering and what are the consequences they are going to face with these practical errors. They are calculating the budget they spent.

People are also discussing poll outcome at state level and fate of individual parties and candidates at tea stalls, hotels and bus stops.