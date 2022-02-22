Vizianagaram: Leaders recall 'gentleman' Goutham

Vizianagaram: Leaders from both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP remembered their association with minister for industries M Goutham Reddy, who visited this district last year and addressed a seminar on 'Ease of doing business. He had participated in the programme here on January 19, 2021 and expressed his views and ideas to promote industrial sector in the backward district. During his speech he said that eco-friendly industries would be given top priority and small scale and cottage units would boost income of investors along with providing jobs to the local youth.

Expressing his grief over the demise of the minister, ZP chairperson Chinna Srinu said that the minister had a vision and roadmap to develop the backward districts by attracting investments and providing jobs.

MLC Dr P Suresh Babu said that Andhra Pradesh had lost a great visionary ,educated and committed young minister and it is an irreparable loss for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Baby Naina, TDP In-charge of Bobbili constituency, said that Goutham Reddy was kind-hearted gentleman and never used unparliamentary language against his political opponents. He had dreamt to develop the state industrially and economically. It is an irreparable loss for the state, he added.

TDP Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency parliamentary committee president K Nagarjuna said that Goutham Reddy was an intelligent person and a gentleman, and worked for the progress of the state.