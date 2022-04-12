Vizianagaram: Locals protest against coal tar unit

Vizianagaram: Locals of Konda village in Pusapatirega mandal staged a protest at collector's office on Monday demanding the government to either wind up or shift the coal tar making unit situated in the village. The coal tar unit in the village is causing pollution which leads to severe respiratory related diseases. The groundwater resources are also being polluted as the effluents from the unit are dumped in water tanks and other water bodies.

Locals alleged that that the stench coming out of the company is disturbing the locals especially infants and senior citizens.

They alleged that the coal tar company was established by an industrialist, who has strong political background and it was completely polluting the environment of the area. They said it was established without the resolution of gram panchayat and permission of local government. "We have opposed the company during the public hearing conducted in 2019 but they have violated all the norms and procedures and started the company in the village. The officials have cheated us and gave the permissions from back door to the company.

"The emissions by the company have become the cause of various diseases in the area. We are afraid of the dangerous plant and demand the government to shift the unit and save the lives of the public," they added.