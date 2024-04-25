Vizianagaram: ‘Looters, cheaters will be put behind bars’

Nellimarla (Vizianagaram) : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have jointly taken part in a road show organised in Nellimarla Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

They both appealed to people to vote for Jana Sena MLA candidate Lokam Madhavi at Nellimarla and for Vizianagaram TDP MP candidate K Appalanaidu. They alleged that the YSRCP government has destroyed the entire system and looted the resources. Once the alliance government is formed in Andhra Pradesh, all the looters and cheaters would be put behind bars, they said.

The two leaders assured that jobs will be created and youth would get employment at their own native places. Later, Naidu and Pawan addressed a public meeting in Vizianagaram and vowed to guide Andhra Pradesh towards prosperity once the NDA forms the government in the State after the ensuing polls. “We will protect the interests of employees, students, women, farmers and all sections of people in the state,” they said. Alleging that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was harassing all sections of people, Naidu and Pawan said that time has come to unseat Jagan from power.