Vizianagaram: Mentada JAC meets scrutiny committee

Vizianagaram: The leaders of JAC, which is formed to raise voice against merger of Mentada mandal into Parvathipuram district instead of keeping it in Vizianagaram, met the district's reorganisation scrutiny committee. They organised a meeting at Visakhapatnam and expressed their agony over the decision taken by the government.

JAC leaders staged a dharna in Visakhapatnam near collector's office and expressed displeasure against the government's decision to merge Mentada into Parvathipuram. Later, the team comprising P Vijay Kumar, secretary of planning, who came to receive the appeals from the public invited the JAC leaders and received their memorandum.

The leaders said that they have been associated with Vizianagaram for the past few decades and it is only 35 kilometre away from Mentada mandal headquarters while newly-formed Parvathipuram district is about 90 km from. "It is very difficult to reach Parvathipuram for official works. We have been going to Vizianagaram for medical needs, education, banks and for other works. We have to travel for more than 3 hours to reach newly formed district, which would be time consuming. We appeal to the committee to retain us in Vizianagaram district," said JAC leaders

JAC leaders R Sanyasi Naidu, Ch Venkata Rao, G Annavaram, R Ravi and others are among those who met the committee.