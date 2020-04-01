Vizianagaram: Migrant fishermen quarantined at engineering college

Vizianagaram: Around 85 migrant fishermen, who hail from Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega mandals in this district, returned to the city Monday night.

They migrated to Mangalore to work in various fishing companies. As they were rendered jobless due to lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. They were forced to return to their native places. They arrived at the Maharaja hospital late in the night on Monday.

The district administration provided food for them and shifted them to quarantine at JNTU College of Engineering . District Medical and Health, Revenue, Muncipal officials supervised the arrangements for the fishermen.