Vizianagaram: Officers bid adieu to outgoing SP B Raja Kumari

Vizianagaram: The police officers and civil society representatives accorded a grand farewell to the outgoing superintendent of police (SP) B Raja Kumari at Parade ground on Sunday.

Raja Kumari was promoted to deputy inspector general of police (DIG) and posted at police headquarters at Disha wing.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Kumari has recalled memories and experiences that she had during her two years of services in the district. She said that it is with the support of the people, they were in green zone for more than 45 days during the first wave of coronavirus.

She said that the government recognised the services of police and the national women commission has honoured her with 'Woman Covid Warrior' award. She added that it was with the help of society they laid around 13 kms of road in hilltop area with Sramadan to help the tribals to have easy access to other parts.

Additional SP (operations) B Surya Chandra Rao said that Raja Kumari is a kind-hearted officer towards her staff and at the same time she is professionally committed towards the society. She supported the police staff in all aspects to deliver their duties with full of calibre. Later the armed reserve police have organised a parade and saluted her.

DSPs P Anil Kumar, B Mohana Rao, L Seshadri, T Trinath, R Srinivasa Rao, B Subhash and others participated in the programme.