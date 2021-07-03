Vizianagaram: Outsourced teachers request govt to bring them under contractual mode

Vizianagaram: The educated and qualified teachers working in AP Tribal Residential Schools under outsourced basis are seeking the attention of the government. They request the government to convert them into contractual basis.

About 1,690 trained graduate teachers (TGT) and postgraduate teachers (PGT) are working in various tribal residential schools. All the subject teachers and physical education and art and craft teachers are working under the outsourced mode. TGTs are getting Rs 14,800 and PGTs are being paid Rs 16,100 and PETs and art, craft teachers are getting only Rs 10,900. But unfortunately they are being paid salaries only for 10 months and not for the entire year. They need to get renewal from the government for their services.

They have been playing key role in increasing the pass percentage in these schools and colleges but they are not being considered as either government staff or contractual staff. They express concern stating that they have been receiving a step-motherly treatment from the government. Samala Simhachalam, State president of AP ST, SC Teachers Union, appealed to the government to take necessary action and convert them into contractual staff and pay the salaries for all 12 months in a year instead of 10 months.

"All the outsourced teachers are working on par with the regular teachers and putting their efforts to increase the education standards in the schools but they are being ill-treated by the managements. We will meet the Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani who is also holding the tribal welfare portfolio and explain the grievances of these staff and seek her support to provide some job security including the salary hike of these staff," Simhachalam said.

S Kishore, State president of Outsourced Teachers Union said, "We have been working in these schools for the past one decade.

We never step back from delivering our duties but our salaries are not being increased and even our services are yet to be renewed due to Covid caused lockdown. If we are brought under contractual mode, it would be helpful for us and we would get the salary for entire year instead of 10 months now," he said.