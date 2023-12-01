  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Police conduct mega health camp in remote village

District SP M Deepika interacts with tribals at the medical camp at Konda Linga Valasa village in Mentada mandal on Thursday
Vizianagaram: District police organised a mega health camp in remote village of Mentada and interacted with the people besides distributing cloths and eatables to children and sports kits to the youth.

SP M Deepika and DSP P Sridhar, CIs S Appala Naidu, M Babu Rao, Sis K Siddarth, P Sirisha, S Ravi and others participated in the programme on Thursday. The police along with medical teams led by Rotary organisations reached Konda Lingala Valasa village in Mentada mandal. They mingled with the locals and enquired about their health conditions, offered advice regarding their health.

They said the police are always with the tribals and working for their upliftment. Stating that that the police are always a phone call away from the people, SP Deepika said they can avail the support of police at any time. Later, around 500 locals from surrounding villages availed medical services, including medicine at the camp. Doctors from Tirumala Medicover hospital provided health services in ophthalmology, cardiology, gynaecology and Oncology.

