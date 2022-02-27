Vizianagaram: Police crack Rs 3 cr robbery; arrest one

Vizianagaram: The local police on Thursday cracked a robbery case and recovered 6.18 kilogram gold ornaments worth Rs 3 crore from one Lokesh Shrivas of Chhattisgarh state.

Speaking to media, M Deepika, SP of Vizianagaram, stated that Lokesh on Tuesday night had robbed a famous jewellery shop in the district. The police recovered 6.18 kg gold ornaments and 90.52 gram silver articles and Rs 15,000 cash from him.

During investigation, it was discovered that since 2006, the accused Lokesh had been continuously involved in criminal activity.

"We arrested the accused with the help of Chhattisgarh police and recovered most of the stolen property," said SP Deepika.

According to Durg (CG) range Inspector-General OP Paul, the accused is a resident of Kailashnagar of Kawardha. He was also banished by Chattisgarh's Kabirdham district police in 2019 from entering the district limits.