Vizianagaram: Police foil Left parties' bike rally

Vizianagaram: Tense situation prevailed in Vizianagaram as the police arrested the left party leaders and student union leaders, who were about to organise a bike rally against the job calendar released by the government.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) called for bike rally against APPSC job calendar on Tuesday and other left part and students' union leaders gathered at district party office in Thotapalem before starting a bike rally.

The police denied the permission for bike rally and house arrested the members at their office.

The leaders had argument with the police regarding the right to organise rally and as police trespassed into the party office. Then, police arrested the agitators and tried to shift them to stations.

They arrested CPM state committee member M Krishnamurthy, district secretary Tammineni Suryanarayana and other SFI, DYFI leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM district secretary T Suryanarayana said, "Everybody has a right to protest the government's failure in democracy. The police acted beyond the law and the government is trying to suppress the movement by using police".