Vizianagaram: Practise natural farming to save environment

Vizianagaram: District Collector Dr M Harijawaharlal on Thursday said that natural farming is the best way to protect the nature and environment from pollution including the precious health of people.



Participating in a programme organised at Thotapalli village of Garugubulli mandal, he hoped that Kurupam and GL Puram mandals in the district would turn into organic in the kharif season as around 8,500 farmers in the both mandals are practicing natural farming and growing paddy, millets and vegetables in organic method.

He said the farmers in these mandals were growing the crops without using any chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

On the occasion, the collector distributed seeds, farm equipment sponsored by Jattu Trust.

Founder of Jattu Trust Dr D Pari Naidu said they have been converting thousands of conventional farmers into natural farming. "This is farmer-friendly and they need not spend huge amount of money for purchasing inputs. There is a remedy for every pest and disease in natural farming. This is easy way to produce healthy grains," he said. DPM K Prakash and AO K Hemasundar also participated in the programme.