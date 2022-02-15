Vizianagaram: Rename Manyam district as Parvathipuram, govt urged

Vizianagaram: Parvathipuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi (PSS) has appealed to the government to name the new district as Parvathipuram district instead of Manyam. Members of the Samithi met District Collector A Suryakumari and handed over a memorandum in this regard.

They said that the town Parvathipuram has decades of history and it had its prominence even during the British rule. They said that Parvathipuram continued to have significance even in united Andhra Pradesh.

It has cultural prominence and had important government offices even before Independence. Hence a new district should be named after Parvathipuram, they urged the Collector. They said the proposed new name 'Manyam' is no way connected with the area.

The government should change the name of the districts in the interests of the local people, they added. MV Ramana, convener of the Samithi, V Dalinaidu and others met the Collector.