Vizianagaram: RTC package tour for Ganga Pushkaralu

Vizianagaram : The APSRTC is operating special buses to Ganga Pushkaralu for the conveyance of the devotees of this area.

Depot manager K Srinivasa Rao said that they were offering a package for the devotees and the RTC buses will provide them a safe and comfortable journey and help them take holy dip in River Ganga.

The special buses would start on April 30 and will come back after the tour to Varanasi on May 3. During the tour, the devotees can visit several temples and take bath in Ganga at Varanasi.

The tour will last four days and the ticket of a super luxury bus is Rs 5,000. He said that group booking will also be available and the interested devotees can consult the APSRTC for tickets and special buses.

For more details they can contact the mobile numbers 7382920648, 7382924185 and 7382924083.