Vizianagaram: Selfie challenge, a new trend in politics

Vizianagaram: Selfie challenge becomes a new trend as both YSRCP and TDP leaders are posing at their projects which were completed during their regime and challenging each other.

The TDP said that YSRCP has done nothing for the society so far and whatever development is recorded was completed during the TDP regime only.

They said that YSRCP is only posing at buildings and projects, which were launched or semi-completed during TDP regime and taking selfie and posting them on social media.

The TDP senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju also took part in the campaign and took selfie at Chellur-Gotlam by-pass road, which was developed in TDP regime. He also questioned the ruling party if they can undertake such huge projects.

Later, he took selfie at Santakala Vantena and asked is this not development. Youth wing and social media wings of YSRCP also started the same campaign and took photos at Clock tower, Alluri statue at Dasannapeta and replica statues of Dandi March at Dharmapuru junctions.

The leaders are taking selfie at CC roads, widened roads in the city and stating that the Vizianagaram was developed during the YSRCP regime only and it was completely ignored in TDP regime.

Responding to Ashok Gajapathi Raju selfie, Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy said that Raju comes out of his bungalow only on his needs and did nothing for the city. "We brought JNTU engineering college during my previous tenure and now it's elevated to level of university. We brought Kendriya Vidyalaya and again we brought medical college to Vizianagaram now," he added.