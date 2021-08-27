Vizianagaram: Singapore resident Radhika Mangipudi bags NRI Telugu Award

Vizianagaram: An NRI woman, Radhika Mangipudi, native of Vizianagaram and residing in Singapore was selected for the 'NRI Telugu Award' on 'Telugu Language Day -2021'.

To mark the Telugu Language Day, two-day virtual celebrations will be organised by South African Telugu Community and Veedhi Arugu, Norway. The awards will be distributed on August 28 and 29.

The organisers said that they received many nominations from around the world and from them they selected 12 people from different countries, who have been actively promoting and advocating Telugu Language, literature and culture.

Radhika Mangipudi was selected for this award for her outstanding service and contribution to Telugu art, culture and poetry as a resident of Singapore till 2020.

She published 2 books on Telugu poetry and short stories. She has been recognised as the first Telugu short story writer from Singapore by 'Telugu Book of Records'.

She published numerous articles through her Facebook group 'The Golden Heritage of Vizianagaram', focusing on the promotion of Telugu literature and culture.

She was actively involved in the cultural and literary events of Sri Samskruthika Kalasaradhi, Singapore, as an executive member and coordinator of the organisation.

Expressing happiness over the award, Radhika said, "I am very happy and blessed to be awarded this prestigious award, especially to receive it on the birth anniversary of Sri Gidugu from coastal Andhra, from where I began my literary journey".