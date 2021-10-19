Vizianagaram: Sirimanu Utsav celebrated with gaiety, fervour

Vizianagaram: Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav was celebrated with peacefully in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the festival was celebrated with low fervour.

During the procession and other activities, the district administration has not allowed people to enter roads where the procession was being carried out.

Temple chief priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao sat on Sirimanu and blessed the people during the procession. Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas visited the temple and seek the blessings of the goddess.

He offered silk robes to Goddess Pydithalli. Other ministers including Botcha Satyanarayana, P Pushpasreevani, Avanthi Srinivas, District Collector A Surya Kumari, SP M Deepika, MLAs, MLCs visited the temple and took the blessings of the goddess. Due to coronavirus restrictions, no cultural activities were hosted, and the festival was celebrated in low fervour.