Vizianagaram: SITAM students visit ISRO station

Vizianagaram: As part of a science expedition visit, SITAM ECE students visited ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in Sriharikota. Students visited various wings of the organisation. Scientists K Madhu and P Adinarayana described the students about the use and importance of satellite control station, satellite launch pad 1-2 sound radar and radar navigation stations. They gave students the insight of the techniques & current technologies being implemented in the space station.

M Sashi Bhushanarao, director of SITAM said students should visit such scientific institutions to increase their practical knowledge. Students should be aware of how ISRO like organisations help in strengthening our nation's defence system, he said adding practical knowledge would me more helpful to the students than theoretical.