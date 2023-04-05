Vizianagaram: 'Super 40' from KGBV expected to rewrite history

Vizianagaram: The district administration is expecting outstanding result in SSC exams especially from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) students.

The district educational officials launched special classes and campus under the tagline of "Super 40," which is an intensive, special care training programme for Class-X girls from KGBV schools in the district.

Around 120 students from 26 KGBV's have been selected and accommodated in "Super 40" campus located at Bobbili, Jami and Vizianagaram.

During last academic year, the district administration launched two campuses to train the students to gain maximum score in SSC exams.

They selected 120 students from 33 KGBV schools from Vizianagaram district. These girl students have been given special coaching between February and April in Vizianagaram and Jami. Around 119 students from these two "Super 60" batches have secured above 500 marks in 2022 SSC exams.

DEO Lingeswara Reddy took the programme as top priority and started the "Super 40" in three campuses. Students are given comprehensive study material, supportive teachers to clear the doubts, food and accommodation.

District Collector A Surya Kumari said that these students would be under the guidance of expert teachers and they would groom their knowledge and clear every doubt to perform in better way.

She said that their education wing has selected 120 students by conducting a merit test to 1,052 students from 26 KGBVs from all over the district.