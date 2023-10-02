Vizianagaram: Swachhata Shramadaan conducted

Vizianagaram/Parvathipuram: The officers and public representative of both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts took part in Swachhata Shramadaan and cleaned the premises of government offices and hospitals here on Sunday.

ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasarao and others actively participated in Shramadaan in Government Hospital (CHC) surroundings vangavanipeta of Cheepurupalli Mandal.

Local ZPTCs and MPDOs also took part in the programme.

Later, Majji Srinivasa Rao appealed to the public to maintain their surroundings clean and neat for better help and teach their children to follow the same habit for clean and healthier society.

Children are urged to maintain neatness in their school and use dustbins for dumping garbage instead of throwing into streets.

Similarly, collector Nitish Kumar and Municipal Chairperson B Gowreeswari, JC K Govinda Rao and others of Parvathipuram district have participated in Shramadaan at Pedabhogili of Seethanagaram mandal and Gottivalasa of Garugubilli mandal.

They cleaned roads, drainages, weeded out plants and white washed walls and participated in other activities.

Collector Nishant Kumar said that the theme of SHS-2023 was ‘Garbage Free India’ with focus on visual cleanliness and welfare of sanitary workers. The spirit of cleanliness activities was Shramadaan which was voluntary participation, he added.

He said that shramadaan should be part of life so that one learns the dignity of labour. Shramadaan gives a great satisfaction and relief, he said. If an association takes up shramadaan, wonders could be created, he said.