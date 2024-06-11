YSRCP condemns attacks on party workers

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that there is no room for violence in democracy and action should be taken against those who caused unrest in the district. On the orders of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party district president Jakkampudi Raja, Rajahmundry parliamentary constituency in-charge Dr Guduri Srinivas, former MLA Dr Satthi Surya Narayana Reddy and others visited Anaparthi. They visited the victims of the Veerampalem clashes on the counting day. On this occasion, Venugopala Krishna said that the party which won the election should work for the development of the state. But the NDA was attacking opposition leaders and activists. He asked YSR Congress workers and leaders to be united and cooperate during difficulties.

Jakkampudi Raja said that he will always be available to party activists. He accused the ruling party of attacking and destroying government properties.

Dr Guduri Srinivas said that Telugu Desam Party leaders should pay attention to keeping their election promises.

Former Anaparthi MLA Satthi Surya Narayana Reddy said that the party’s team has toured to observe the attacks taking place in the Anaparthi constituency. He declared that they would fight legally on this.

Former Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatarao and Sarpanch Kollati Israel participated.