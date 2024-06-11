Big arrangements for tomorrow's oath-taking

Vijayawada: Massive arrangements for the blockbuster oath-taking arrangements of the NDA alliance government is being made at the IT park near the Gannavaram airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of other Union Ministers and BJP-ruled Chief Ministers are likely to participate in the mega oath-taking ceremony of the NDA alliance government on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad along with his team of officers is personally monitoring the arrangements. As there is going to be heavy turnout of VIPs, the Airport Authorities of India has prepared 12 helipads near Gannavaram airport. The airport would be receiving several special aircraft, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Hence arrangements to depute more ATC staff are also being made.

According to Principal Secretary, and coordinator of the programme PS Pradyumn, a massive stage of 80 feet wide, 60 feet long and eight feet high is being erected. A huge tent with German hangers is being erected so that there would be no interruption to the programme even if there was some rain.

Special galleries for the family members of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and N Balakrishna, MPs, MLAs and their family members have been made. Similarly, special parking bays for the VIPs have been earmarked.

Since a large number of VVIPs are going to attend the ceremony, only pass holders will be permitted to enter the venue.

A special gallery for 104 families who were victims of harassment during the regime of the YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have also been invited. Similarly the leaders of Amaravati agitation will also be attending the ceremony. Special giant screens are being erected at various places for the general public to view the oath-taking ceremony.

On the other hand, the capital region of Amaravarti is witnessing hectic activity. Officials have deployed over 100 JCBs to clear the wild growth of plants. During the TDP's regime in 2014, a master plan was prepared to develop 217 km of roads of which 32 were to be major ones. They were stopped midway after the YSRCP government came to power in 2019. Keeping in view the priorities of Naidu, officials have visited the various buildings that were left incomplete during the last five years and are taking steps to restart the works.