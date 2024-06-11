Live
- Private taxi operators fleece travellers at Vijayawada Airport
- Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada
- Aspirants intensify lobbying for State Cabinet berths
- Tamang sworn in Sikkim CM for second term
- IMD issues heavy rain alert
- Plea in SC seeks recall of NEET-UG results
- CM Revanth brainstorms farm loan waiver with officials
- Ghose panel seeks more time to submit Kaleshwaram report
- Rammohan Naidu youngest, Manjhi oldest in Modi 3.0
- Modi Forms Dream Cabinet: Key ministers retain portfolios
Just In
Rammohan Naidu youngest, Manjhi oldest in Modi 3.0
New Delhi: At 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is the youngest minister while 79-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi is the oldest minister to be inducted in the...
New Delhi: At 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is the youngest minister while 79-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi is the oldest minister to be inducted in the 18th Lok Sabha. Naidu, Srikakulam MP from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was sworn in as a minister of state (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers.
Another young minister is Raksha Khadse (37), an MP from Maharashtra. She won the Raver Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Manjhi was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0 government. He has served as the 23rd chief minister of Bihar, and is the founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
Previously, Manjhi had served as the minister for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet.