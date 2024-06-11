CM Revanth brainstorms farm loan waiver with officials

Hyderabad: In view of the public assurance given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Lok Sabha election campaign that he would implement the farmers’ loan waiver scheme by August 15, the state government has begun focusing on the modalities to implement the assurance.

According to sources, the Congress government would require about Rs 30,000 crore to meet the requirement. The Chief Minister on Monday held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned in the Secretariat to discuss the modalities.

The State Finance department has been entrusted with the responsibility of finding ways to mobilise the funds. The State Agriculture wing was asked to compile the data of eligible farmers who took loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to get the details of all the farmers from the bankers. The CM has also told the officials to gather the details of the farmers who have taken crop loans from PACS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other top officials participated in the review meeting.