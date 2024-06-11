  • Menu
Former MP Kesineni Nani quits politics

Highlights

  • Announces the decision through a post on ‘X’
  • In the recent elections, Nani who contested from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency on the YSRCP ticket lost to his younger brother and TDP’s Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni)

Vijayawada: Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Monday announced his decision to quit politics.

Disclosing this through a post on ‘X’, Kesineni Nani said that he took the decision after serious thinking and thanked the people of Vijayawada for electing him as MP twice.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Nani who shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP and contested from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency on the party ticket lost to his younger brother and TDP’s Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni).

Nani said that though he quit politics, he would extend support for the development of Vijayawada. He thanked each and everyone who extended support to him throughout the period of 10 years when he served as

Vijayawada MP. At the same time, he extended greetings to the newly-elected Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni.

