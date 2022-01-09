Vizianagaram: TDP flays government for ignoring issues & welfare of farmers

Bobbili( Vizianagaram): TDP activists came down heavily on the State government for ignoring the welfare of farmers. They staged a dharna here under the leadership of constituency in-charge Baby Nayana. Party leaders P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, K Kala Venkata Rao, K Nagarjuna and others participated in the dharna.

They pointed out that paddy spread over thousands of acres was inundated due to the recent rains and floods in different districts during the months of November and December but the government could not enumerate the loss and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

During the TDP regime, adequate fund was released towards input subsidy to farmers who had suffered crop loss due to cyclones. Though the farmers in Rayalaseema suffered heavy crop loss due to rains and floods, the present government failed to extend any support to them.

Despite facing difficulties, the farmers raised paddy crop but they were deprived of Minimum Support Price (MSP). The TDP leaders said the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams were not purchasing paddy in a proper manner. Wet and discoloured paddy is being rejected by the RBKs.

The farmers are approaching the private loan lenders as the government and cooperative societies were hot helping them in anyway, they said. Large number of TDP activists participated in the protest.