Vizianagaram: Teachers lay siege to Collectorate

Vizianagaram: Disappointed with government's decision on reducing HRA, hundreds of teachers lay siege to Collectorate demanding reasonable pay and other allowances as assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The staged a protest and demanded that the Chief Minister to stick to his poll promise.

The police foiled the agitators attempt to enter Collectorate.

They raised slogans against Chief Minister. SC, ST Teachers Association State president SamalaSimhachalam appealed to the government to re-think about the PRC and other fitment issues and do justice to the teachers.

They demand modifications in the present PRC slabs.