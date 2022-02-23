Vizianagaram: Thieves loot 7 kg gold from jewellery shop

Vizianagaram: A huge robbery took place in the district on Wednesday where the thieves have looted 7 kg of gold worth Rs 3 crore.

The Superintendent of Police M Deepika inspected the jewellery shop along with Central Crime Station (CCS) and clues team.

According to source, thieves have robbed the Ravi jewelry shop located in MG Road here on Tuesday late night and the incident came into light after the shop owner opened the shop on Wednesday morning.

"We have collected all the clues from the shop and examining the CCTV footage in shop as well as surrounding junctions, hope we will catch the accused very soon," SP said.