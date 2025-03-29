Vizianagaram tops in TB diagnosis in India

Vizianagaram : Vizianagaram district has achieved national recognition for its outstanding performance in tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis, emerging as the top district in India under the 100-day TB eradication drive.

The Union government launched this initiative on December 7, 2024 across 347 districts, selecting Vizianagaram for the campaign in Andhra Pradesh.

District collector Dr B R Ambedkar said that Vizianagaram conducted the highest number of TB tests, 45,195 sputum tests using Truenat equipment.

The campaign was conducted through 10 mobile medical teams, covering 484 Ayushman Bharat health centres, 66 primary health centres, and 10 TB units. Additionally, 25,398 X-ray tests were conducted, identifying 469 TB patients via sputum tests and a total of 866 cases through various screenings.

On World Tuberculosis Day, March 24, Union health minister Dr J P Nadda presented a national award to the district, accepted by Central TB control team representative P Ramesh.

District collector Dr Ambedkar commended the efforts of district medical and health officer Dr S Jeevana Rani, TB control officer Dr K Rani, and all medical staff, urging continued efforts to make Vizianagaram TB-free.