Vizianagaram: Utilise services of control rooms, people urged

Vizianagaram: District administration is making arrangements to face any emergency like situation in view of the threat posed by Cyclone Yaas.

An emergency control room was opened at the Collector's office and fishermen were directed not to venture into sea for fishing. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal visited coastal villages and observed the situation there.

The Revenue and Fisheries departments have been alerted in coastal villages Tippalavalasa, Chintapalli and Konada and advised the locals to avail the services of police and revenue during an emergency situation.

The Collector inquired if the locals have enough groceries and other essential commodities. Control rooms have been set up at Vizianagaram Collector's office and at RDO offices of Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram. The officials have appealed the people to call the control rooms and take the help if they needed.

Cyclone control room phone numbers in Vizianagaram district: Collector's office (Vizianagaram) 08922236947, RDO office 9885367237, Sub-Collector's office, Parvathipuram 08963222236 and sea areas control rooms at Bhogapuram 8074400947 and Pusapatirega 7036763036.