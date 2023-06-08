Live
Vizianagaram: Vidyut Vahan Mela tomorrow
Highlights
The district administration will be organising exhibition-cum-sales expo at Zilla Parishad on Friday to encourage and promote electric vehicles.
Vizianagaram: The district administration will be organising exhibition-cum-sales expo at Zilla Parishad on Friday to encourage and promote electric vehicles. MVK Raju district managed NEDCAP said that the expo Go electric-Go green is aimed to sensitised public to use electric vehicles instead of vehicles run with fossils fuels.
The vehicles run with petrol, diesel are causing pollution and damaging the environment along with health.
“We are encouraging electric scooters, cars, three wheelers and scooters which run with zero emissions.
The government employees can avail the facility and purchase vehicles through instalmen,” he said.
