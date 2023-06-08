  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Vidyut Vahan Mela tomorrow

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The district administration will be organising exhibition-cum-sales expo at Zilla Parishad on Friday to encourage and promote electric vehicles.

Vizianagaram: The district administration will be organising exhibition-cum-sales expo at Zilla Parishad on Friday to encourage and promote electric vehicles. MVK Raju district managed NEDCAP said that the expo Go electric-Go green is aimed to sensitised public to use electric vehicles instead of vehicles run with fossils fuels.

The vehicles run with petrol, diesel are causing pollution and damaging the environment along with health.

“We are encouraging electric scooters, cars, three wheelers and scooters which run with zero emissions.

The government employees can avail the facility and purchase vehicles through instalmen,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X