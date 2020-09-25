Vizianagaram: Villagers obstruct MLA Rajanna Dora's car, demand laying of road

Salur (Vizianagaram): The people of remote villages in Parvathipuram, Salur agency areas are struggling to reach towns during emergency as they don't have proper road connectivity.

Till today, they are depending on Dolis to shift the patients during emergency time.

The people of Cheepuruvalasa, fed up with the government and local leaders, have staged a dharna and obstructed MLA P Rajanna Dora till they get promise from him regarding road. On Wednesday, the locals of Cheepuruvalasa in Salur mandal came to know that MLA P Rajanna Dora was moving on the road to reach Sambara village of Makkuva and obstructed him when his vehicle reached their village.

They reminded him about his promise about the road and told him that the road was crucial for 20 remote villages. They said the present road was damaged badly and frequently vehicles were overturned due to deep pits. The locals appealed him to fulfill his promise given last year. Finally, the MLA told them that he would develop the road soon.

