Vizianagaram: VMC to focus on sanitation

Vizianagaram : The municipal administration eyes on sanitation, and will take steps to improve conditions of streets said commissioner R Sreeramulu Naidu. The town has 50 municipal wards and huge funds are being spend on beautification works and developing various junctions with statues' of freedom fighters.

The Dasannapeta Rythu Bazar junction has a statue of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Dharmapuri junction has Dandi March model. Balaji junction and station road is also being developed.

But the solid waste collection becomes major task and the proper supervision needed to manage the 300 sanitation works. The locals and ward corporators requested municipal officials to improve the performance of health cum sanitary department here and make the wards clean.

Locals have complained on some of the Ward Sachivalayam staff for their negligence in duties. The commissioner is visiting every ward and found that the ward sanitary wing secretaries are regularly and skipping their duties without informing anyone.

Secretaries of 5,6,7,8,9 wards are suspended. Later, the commissioner Sreeramulu Naidu said that he has identified some other staff, and alerted them to be punctual for duties.

He said that staff should take responsibility to make the city clean. He said that they will make the city clean and beautiful with the support of public and staff.