Vizianagaram witnesses heavy floods

Vizianagaram: The district has got a bit of relief from continuous rains on Monday but still the streams, tributaries and reservoirs are overflowing with huge inflows. The district administration has been taking up restoration works and repairs for roads which were breached and causing obstruction for vehicular traffic.

The officials are also conducting medical camps at Sompuram village of Badangi as some of the locals are suffering from fevers for the past few days due to rains. Collector BR Ambedkar visited Madduvalasa reservoir and observed the conditions there and directed the water resource officials to de-silt the waterbody to enhance the capacity.

Village secretaries and sanitation staff have been instructed to undertake sanitation works in villages and take precautions to control viral fevers and other water, mosquito-borne diseases.

Rural water supply officials were instructed to chlorinate water tanks to prevent water-borne diseases. The officials prohibited the public from crossing the unsafe streams and tributaries. All the staff is put on alert till Tuesday as the met department announced that North Andhra district will receive heavy rain fall till Wednesday.