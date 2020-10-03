Vizianagaram: Youth told to cultivate habit of reading books

Cheepurupalli (Vizianagaram): The youth and students should cultivate the habit of reading books to update their knowledge instead of spending and wasting time on social media platforms, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, said B Chandrasekhar, Vizianagaram MP.

The youth should spend their time in a useful manner instead of wasting time, he said.

The MP launched a mobile library on Friday which was organised by youth association 'Aasaya' at Cheepurupalli and said that youth should utilise the time to read and improve their knowledge.

"Books are more valuable than any other metal and minerals. So, students should make friendship with books," he said.

R Ramana Reddy, convenor of Aasaya, stated that the motorcycle (mobile library) would carry books on personality development, general knowledge, art, culture and the books would be distributed in villages and at educational institutions (after reopening) to encourage students to read books.

After a period of one week, the books would be collected and will be distributed at another village, he said.