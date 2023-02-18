  • Menu
VMC sports meet inaugurated

Minister Audimulapu Suresh inaugurating VMC Sports & Cultural meet- 2023 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday
Vijayawada (NTR district): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh inaugurated Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Sports & Cultural Meet-2023 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

Special CS, MAUD Y Sri Lakshmi, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, Vijayawada East Constituency YSRCP in-charge Devineni Avinash and other public representatives attended the programme.

They encouraged all the participants and employees to utilise the opportunity to showcase their spirits, passion towards sports and cultural events to get relief from tireless duties and work.

