VMC to spend Rs 4 crore to develop water tanks

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram municipal corporation is on a mission to revive the water tanks in the district. The district has several water tanks but most of them have been turned into dumping yards. The municipal corporation has identified those water tanks and aiming to de-silt them and grow the plants on the bunds and make them as pleasant spots to sit with friends and families.

The corporation has a plan to spend Rs 4 crores on the project. Pedda Charuvu, which is prominent here would get Rs 1 crore and Neelati Cheruvu would get Rs 1 crore and Butchanna Koneru will be developed with an amount of Rs 38 lakhs and Komati Cheruvu will be modified with Rs 20 lakhs. All the water tanks would be cleaned, and silt would be brought out and bunds would strengthen to prevent from breach during the rainy season.

R Sriramulu Naidu, commissioner of the municipal corporation has visited the water tanks along with concerned engineering department and observed the conditions. He said "We will take steps to bring back the glory of these water tanks and prevent the flowing of sewage water into these water bodies.

We are also planning to convert the water tanks as freshwater bodies. We will create awareness among the public and prevent the public from dumping the garbage in water tanks," he said.