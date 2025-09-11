VMC told to ensure medical services in New RR Peta

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana, spoke to VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra on Wednesday regarding the reported diarrhea cases in the city. The Minister sought information on the reasons behind the outbreak and requested a detailed report on the situation. The Commissioner reported that the cases were primarily from the 57th Division, New RR Peta, and informed him that all affected individuals are currently receiving treatment at the new government hospital, with all patients in stable condition.

In his preliminary findings, the Commissioner indicated no contamination had yet been detected in the drinking water supply; however, water samples have been sent to the laboratory for further testing.

As a precautionary measure, Minister Narayana instructed officials to immediately halt the supply of municipal drinking water to New RR Peta and to instead provide water through tankers until the laboratory results are confirmed. He also directed that improved medical services be extended to the affected families.

The Minister emphasised the need for ongoing monitoring of the situation to ensure that necessary medical services and preventive measures are provided locally without delay.