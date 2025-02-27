VMC uses drones to check mosquito menace

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched Spring Drones to spray the mosquito repellent oil in Budameru, New RR Pet area. The VMC has purchased two drones at the cost of Rs 17 lakh and started spraying to check mosquito problem.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra said the VMC is taking steps like anti-larvae operations to check the mosquito menace. He said the mosquito menace persists in New RR Pet and other nearby areas due to stagnation of water in open lands after Budameru floods.

He said the VMC is trying to prevent mosquito borne diseases. Thousands of families are suffering due to mosquito problem in New RR Pet, Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony and many other areas as water stagnated in the open lands and Budameru drain.

The state government is insisting on use of drones for different activities and the VMC earlier used drones to deliver food to the flood victims in September 2024 when Budameru devastated many colonies.