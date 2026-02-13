VMRDA speeds up IFR works

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal and Commissioner N Tej Bharat instructed the officials to complete relevant works carried out as part of the International Fleet Review (IFR) at the earliest. Reviewing the progress of the works here on Thursday, they examined the Rail Over Bridge (ROB), which is part of the NAD Flyover construction, the Trishul and Damarukam construction projects being undertaken on Kailasagiri, along with the revision of the master plan, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the VMRD Chairperson said that about 90 to 95 percent of the works in the museums have already been completed.

The Metropolitan Commissioner mentioned that steps should be taken on behalf of VMRDA to ensure that international tourists are given good hospitality and sufficient drinking water is available during their visit to tourist destinations.

Later, the Chairman and Commissioner presented a cheque for Rs.3 lakh each to the family members of two gardeners who died recently.

VMRDA joint commissioner Ramesh, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief statutory officer Hariprasad, estate officer Dayanidhi, superintending engineers Bhavani Shankar, Madhusudhan Rao, planning officers, executive engineers and administrative officers participated in the meeting.