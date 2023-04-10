'Volunteer Vandanam' award presentation on April 14

Kovvur(East Godavari district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kovvur town of East Godavari district on April 14, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. In this context, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, district in-charge Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, MLC and CM Programmes Coordinator Talashila Raghuram, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy and others inspected the CM's tour route.

Helipad, sites selected for the road show and public meetings were inspected. Minister Venugopala Krishna said that they have inspected Goshpada ghat, Satyavati Nagar, Buddhudu Junction and Yuvaraj Hotel Centre. He said arrangements are being made at Buddhudu Junction for the landing of the CM's helicopter. A meeting will be organised near the camp office of the Home Minister at Satyavati Nagar.

Later, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha directed the public representatives and officials at a meeting held at the municipal office to make arrangements for the CM's visit. On April 14, as part of the 'Volunteer Vandanam' programme, the State-level event of presenting service awards to village and ward secretariat volunteers will be held in Kovvur.

Talashila Raghuram said that the officials and public representatives have been directed to complete arrangements in connection with the Chief Minister's visit.

Collector K Madhavi Latha said that about 18,000 volunteers and secretariat staff from 512 secretariats in the district will attend the ceremony. She directed the officials to set up 24 galleries at the public meeting venue. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar will supervise the road show arrangements from the helipad to the meeting place, she said. The Collector ordered that people coming to the meeting should be provided with facilities without any difficulties.

SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that strict security arrangements are being made at the helipad, roadshow, and meeting place. He said that parking spaces are being identified for buses coming from different areas.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat said that 550 private buses and 400 RTC buses will be kept ready to transport people.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said that drinking water and breakfast will be provided to the people and medical kits and ORS packets will be made available at the meeting venue.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, Eluru range DIG Pal Raju, DRO G Narasimhulu, MLAs Talari Venkatarao and Jakkampudi Raja, RDOs S Mallibabu and A Chaitra Varshini, DCHO Sanath Kumari, DPO P Jagdamba, DRDA PD Subhashini and others were present on the occasion.